  ATTENTION: To use our store you have to activate JavaScript and deactivate script blockers!  
Thank you for your understanding!

"TUXEDO Computers stands for Free Software and Security."

    Why TUXEDO Computers is looking for a Coreboot developer?

    Königsbrunn (Germany), 19th of June 2019. The news that TUXEDO Computers is looking for a coreboot developer has been welcomed into the IT world. In a short interview, CEO Herbert Feiler explains why the hardware manufacturer from Königsbrunn (Germany) is taking this step.

    Herbert Feiler, Geschäftsführer TUXEDO Computers

    Mr. Feiler, TUXEDO Computers constantly amazes its customers with new devices. In addition, another topic is very important to you.

    Herber Feiler: "Data protection and security are permanent topics, as customers from various professional groups with sensitive or valuable data are looking for solutions from us. We also go around the world with open eyes and see how things develop around us."

     

    What do you mean, precisely?

    Herbert Feiler: "We see headlines in newspapers, we read discussions on the net - we notice people's need for independence and freedom in the technical field. With our devices and their equipment, we can make a major contribution to this need. However, there is still a general lack of standard BIOS Coreboot delivery - but the interest is already there. We notice this again and again when we present our devices at trade fairs or Linux days. The question about Coreboot is one of the most frequently asked".

    TUXEDO Computers sucht Coreboot-Entwickler

    That's why you offered the position as Coreboot developer?

    Herbert Feiler: "Exactly. This is about independence for us and the users. Since 2017, we have been making it possible to switch off webcams, microphones and radio technology on the BIOS side. One year later, the Intel Management Engine was deactivated individually. And this year we were able to add the pre-installed full hard disk encryption to our online shop. So it was the next logical step to pursue the topic of Coreboot BIOS or to take the next steps. We had already dealt with Coreboot before, but how the implementation should finally take place was not yet clear. Now we are looking for a developer so that we can work on the topic within the company and our laptops etc. become even more attractive for customers."

     

    What is particularly important to you about this topic?

    Herbert Feiler: "Basically it is always important to us that our equipment and everything that has to do with it has hand and foot. We don't fear the test or validation work that has to be done with new software and so on. It is important to us that our devices function perfectly and we prefer to leave out a certain software or driver if not everything works out, rather than annoying our customers. Because it doesn't help the users or us if things are only done quickly and sound good but in the end don't help. That would be neither sensible nor honest."

     

    Why do you think customers ask for Coreboot on TUXEDO devices?

    Herbert Feiler: "We had read that many users believe it would be more difficult to install an alternative firmware and that there are great concerns about destroying the device. We know that some users have a lot of interest in their computer. They also mostly know how to get back to the old state when necessary. But there are also users who are generally afraid of an independent installation or don't know what to do. This is understandable and okay. We would build a bridge with our devices and Coreboot and could offer a service that users with less technical understanding could also use and would gain more security for themselves and technically.

    Mr. Feiler, thank you very much for the interview and good luck finding a Coreboot developer!

     

    Interested in?

    If you are a Coreboot developer or have another skill set and are looking for a new challenge, then take a look at the TUXEDO Computers Careers page: https://www.tuxedocomputers.com/en/Infos/Jobs.tuxedo#

     

     

    Overview Coreboot

    Under the term LinuxBIOS the free BIOS system was started by the Los Alamos National Laboratory in 1999 and renamed to "Coreboot" at the beginning of 2008. The main tasks are the initialization of all processors and the main memory. With Coreboot firmware images can be generated for x86, ARM and Risc-V devices. Further information is available at: https://www.coreboot.org/

    Überblick TUXEDO Computers

    TUXEDO Computers offers individually built PCs and notebooks, which are completely Linux-compatible - just Linux hardware in a tailor-made suit. The devices are delivered in such a way that customers only have to unpack them, connect them and switch them on. All computers and notebooks are assembled and installed in-house. TUXEDO Computers provides self-programmed driver packages, support, installation scripts etc. for the hardware, so that every hardware component really works. Also with the Notebooks all special keys function from the outset.

Service & Support

Welcome to TUXEDO Support - how can we help you?

Linux at TUXEDO

Are you wondering if Linux is right for you? Our team will be happy to answer your questions and explain details about the free operating system at TUXEDO.
Let the advantages and services convince you!

Hardware

Notebook, PC, both - and which model? Our technical service team also provides advice on selection, equipment and puts together suitable offers for your technical requirements.

Questions and Answers

In addition to consulting on Linux on TUXEDO devices, our technical service team is of course also available for all other questions about Linux at TUXEDO.


» Find out more

Instructions and Tips

Most situations can be solved quickly and easily by yourself. This saves you time and you can use your device directly again. We provide you with instructions, first steps and short tips for all TUXEDO models.


» Find out more

System Recovery

Even in the case of a case, you don't have to rely on us: Your device can be reset to the factory settings - completely automatically! Everything is included with your order and you can get started right away.


» Find out more

Technical Service

Our competent technicians are also happy to help with service requests. You have different possibilities to contact us. We are personally there for you Monday to Friday from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. But also outside these times you can contact our team with your request by e-mail.

 

Contact

We are personally there for you Monday to Friday from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. But also outside these times you can contact our team with your request by e-mail. Please include your customer number, the model name of your laptop or PC and as detailed a description of your request as possible. The more details you give us, the faster we can process your request! An extra function is available in your customer account for repair requests (RMA).

 

Shipping costs & delivery times

We're delivering your order in almost every country, inside Europe even free of charge! All shipping fees as well as the treshold amount for free shipping are listed below.

 

Free shipping in Germany

Starting from 35€ value of goods shipping is free inside Germany. Book-only orders are always free inside Germany, disregarding how many books you order. And of course there are no shipping fees for software licenses, license keys as well as game downloads!

 

3.99€ shipping cost at max!

No matter how many fan merchandise, stickers oder t-shirts you order from inside Germany: you will always pay max. 3.99€ shipping costs.

  • 3.99€ shipping fee for all orders below 35€ of goods
  • Free shipping from 35€ total value of goods

You can check all occurring shipping costs or if we even deliver for free right before sending your order!

 

International delivery

Here are the shipping costs as well as the amount treshold for your order. The treshold is referring to the total amount of your order which enables free shipping.

 

Country Shipping fee Free shipping from
Belgium 1.99 - 8.49 EUR 100 EUR
Denmark 1.99 - 8.49 EUR 100 EUR
Luxemburg 1.99 - 8.49 EUR 100 EUR
Netherlands 1.99 - 8.49 EUR 100 EUR
Austria 1.99 - 8.49 EUR 100 EUR
France 1.99 - 9.99 EUR 120 EUR
United Kingdom 1.99 - 9.99 EUR 120 EUR
Italy 1.99 - 9.99 EUR 120 EUR
Switzerland
(Postal customs clearance! Shipping: Swiss Post)		 1.99 - 13.99 EUR 150 EUR
Finland 14.99 EUR 150 EUR
Republic of Ireland 14.99 EUR 150 EUR
Malta 34.90 EUR -
Norway 14.99 EUR 150 EUR
Portugal 14.99 EUR 150 EUR
Sweden 14.99 EUR 150 EUR
Spain 14.99 EUR 150 EUR
Estonia 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Latvia 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Lithuania 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Poland 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Romania 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Czech Republic 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Slovakia 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Slovenia 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Hungary 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
USA 59.00 EUR -
Macedonia 59.00 EUR -
Greece 22.90 EUR -
Croatia 34.90 EUR -
Bulgaria 15.99 EUR 160 EUR
Serbia 99,00 EUR -

For orders outside the EU there might be additional duties, taxes or charges needed to be paid by the customer. These don't have to be paid to the supplier but to local authorities. Please check for any details with your local customs or tax authorities befor ordering!

 

Time of delivery

If not stated differently in the article's description we deliver good in:

  • 3 - 5 working days inside Germany
  • 5 - 7 working days outside Germany

For orders payed in advance the delivery time starts with receipt of the payment. Please keep in mind that there is no delivery on Sundays or on holidays.
For goods delivered as download there will be no shipping fees due.
Access data for downloads are sent out via e-mail 1 - 3 working days after contract formation. For orders with advanced payment we will deliver after recieving the payment. You can download the item by using the link sent to you via e-mail.

For pick-up orders we will tell you a time/date for picking up via e-mail as soon as your goods are ready. For these orders we won't charge any shipping fees.