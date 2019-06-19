"TUXEDO Computers stands for Free Software and Security."

We're delivering your order in almost every country, inside Europe even free of charge! All shipping fees as well as the treshold amount for free shipping are listed below.
Starting from 35€ value of goods shipping is free inside Germany. Book-only orders are always free inside Germany, disregarding how many books you order. And of course there are no shipping fees for software licenses, license keys as well as game downloads!
No matter how many fan merchandise, stickers oder t-shirts you order from inside Germany: you will always pay max. 3.99€ shipping costs.
You can check all occurring shipping costs or if we even deliver for free right before sending your order!
Here are the shipping costs as well as the amount treshold for your order. The treshold is referring to the total amount of your order which enables free shipping.
|Country
|Shipping fee
|Free shipping from
|Belgium
|1.99 - 8.49 EUR
|100 EUR
|Denmark
|1.99 - 8.49 EUR
|100 EUR
|Luxemburg
|1.99 - 8.49 EUR
|100 EUR
|Netherlands
|1.99 - 8.49 EUR
|100 EUR
|Austria
|1.99 - 8.49 EUR
|100 EUR
|France
|1.99 - 9.99 EUR
|120 EUR
|United Kingdom
|1.99 - 9.99 EUR
|120 EUR
|Italy
|1.99 - 9.99 EUR
|120 EUR
|Switzerland
(Postal customs clearance! Shipping: Swiss Post)
|1.99 - 13.99 EUR
|150 EUR
|Finland
|14.99 EUR
|150 EUR
|Republic of Ireland
|14.99 EUR
|150 EUR
|Malta
|34.90 EUR
|-
|Norway
|14.99 EUR
|150 EUR
|Portugal
|14.99 EUR
|150 EUR
|Sweden
|14.99 EUR
|150 EUR
|Spain
|14.99 EUR
|150 EUR
|Estonia
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Latvia
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Lithuania
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Poland
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Romania
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Czech Republic
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Slovakia
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Slovenia
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Hungary
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|USA
|59.00 EUR
|-
|Macedonia
|59.00 EUR
|-
|Greece
|22.90 EUR
|-
|Croatia
|34.90 EUR
|-
|Bulgaria
|15.99 EUR
|160 EUR
|Serbia
|99,00 EUR
|-
For orders outside the EU there might be additional duties, taxes or charges needed to be paid by the customer. These don't have to be paid to the supplier but to local authorities. Please check for any details with your local customs or tax authorities befor ordering!
If not stated differently in the article's description we deliver good in:
For orders payed in advance the delivery time starts with receipt of the payment. Please keep in mind that there is no delivery on Sundays or on holidays.
For goods delivered as download there will be no shipping fees due.
Access data for downloads are sent out via e-mail 1 - 3 working days after contract formation. For orders with advanced payment we will deliver after recieving the payment. You can download the item by using the link sent to you via e-mail.
For pick-up orders we will tell you a time/date for picking up via e-mail as soon as your goods are ready. For these orders we won't charge any shipping fees.